Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

200 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
4
2
493 m²
2
Contemporary Villas for Sale with Sea and Mountain Views in a Central Location in Kyrenia No…
€707,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
3
2
173 m²
1/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€383,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
3
2
173 m²
2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€448,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
4
2
229 m²
1/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€479,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
4
2
217 m²
2/2
Sea and Nature View Properties in North Cyprus Girne The project encompasses a total of 28 b…
€517,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
3
1
90 m²
1/2
Investment Flats in a Natural Area of Girne North Cyprus These wine house concept flats are …
€319,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
2
1
69 m²
1/3
Stylish Affordable Properties with Pool and Security in Girne, North Cyprus The affordable p…
€116,000
Recommend
Townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
2
1
53 m²
Stylish Houses 300 m from the Sea in Lapta, North Cyprus Girne has been the most popular cit…
€157,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2
1
55 m²
3/10
Sea and Nature View Apartments in a Complex with Amenities in Lefke Northern Cyprus Located …
€93,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1
1
63 m²
1/2
QUARTERS WITH CASA DEL MARE CENTURY 1 JUNE 2026 ( + 6 months ) PLAN PAYMENT: BRONY 5%…
€270,589
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2
2
142 m²
1/2
HOUSE WITH THE BASIC CASA DEL MARE QUARTERS-LOFT WITH 2 SPALKS JUNE'S READY 2026 ( + 6 mo…
€310,293
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
1
1
63 m²
1/2
HOUSE WITH THE BASIC CASA DEL MARE QUARTERS WITH 1 SPALK DATE OF JUNE 2026 ( + 6 months )…
€230,885
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
3
1
115 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Stylish Luxury Complex in Girne, North Cyprus Stylish apartments ar…
€249,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
2
1
90 m²
1/2
Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Alsancak, Girne Girne, the shining star of the M…
€139,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
5
5
484 m²
2
New Villas within Walking Distance to the Sea and Beaches in Girne Lapta The Lapta region, l…
€1,28M
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
3
2
273 m²
2
New Villas within Walking Distance to the Sea and Beaches in Girne Lapta The Lapta region, l…
€452,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
2
1
75 m²
2/2
Luxurious Seafront Apartments for Sale in Kyrenia Cyprus Kyrenia is a developed city, locate…
€171,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
3
1
150 m²
10/11
Centrally Located Investment Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an outstandi…
€340,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2
1
80 m²
1/11
Centrally Located Investment Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an outstandi…
€251,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
3
1
85 m²
1/11
Centrally Located Investment Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Girne Girne is an outstandi…
€166,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
3
2
109 m²
8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€197,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2
2
69 m²
8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€157,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2
1
57 m²
10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€122,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1
1
38 m²
7/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€98,500
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
2
75 m²
7/7
Luxurious Apartments in the Center of Girne, North Cyprus The brand new apartments are locat…
€209,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
4
1
91 m²
1/7
Luxurious Apartments in the Center of Girne, North Cyprus The brand new apartments are locat…
€197,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
3
2
81 m²
3/7
Luxurious Apartments in the Center of Girne, North Cyprus The brand new apartments are locat…
€186,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
5
4
312 m²
2
Modern Detached Villas with Private Garden and Swimming Pool in Girne North Cyprus Luxe vill…
€701,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
3
1
162 m²
3/3
Modern Design Apartments in a Luxury Project in Kyrenia North Cyprus Luxury apartments are l…
€307,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
3
1
94 m²
4/9
Contemporary Design Real Estate in Complex with Mountain and Sea view in Girne North Cyprus …
€255,000
Recommend
