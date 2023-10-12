Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Girne (Kyrenia) District

Pool Residential properties for sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
360
Agios Epiktitos
54
12 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Floor 2
We present a unique project of villas 3+1, which is built surrounded by the sea, mountains a…
€554,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
The brand new project is located in the area of Yeshiltepe, one of the most beautiful and gr…
€380,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in Kyrenia, consists of 3 blocks, which include 39 apartments (1+…
€140,500
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
The project is located in the Chatalkyo area in Kyrenia. The complex is designed with elemen…
€246,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
Floor 1
The new project of villas will be located on the first coastline in the city. Noodles (North…
€451,000
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 2
We are pleased to present to your attention a luxurious complex of 29 villas on the first co…
€921,500
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex 4 + 1 with a private pool, rooftop terrace, garden, barbecue area and parking, in a n…
€545,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
• 100m to the beach "; The Cove"; • 1 km to Golf Club • Salt water pool with excellent sea…
€357,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
• 1 km to Golf Club • Beachfront embossed pool • High quality building materials • Apartm…
€542,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
One-room apartmentLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, 82 km from ap. La…
€119,645
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Penthouse Suite 2 + 1 with Sea ViewLocation Esentepe districtDistance 54 km from ap. Ercan, …
€288,390
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
€728,972

Property types in Girne (Kyrenia) District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
