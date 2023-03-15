The level of construction in Dubai is no longer at the cosmic level, but now a new plank has been set — we are moving to underwater housing. Among the new buildings in Dubai, it is now possible to find villas with underwater lower floors, recreation areas, and Jacuzzis. A 24-hour aquarium is included in the price.

2 room apartment Dubai, UAE € 5,618,937 3 Number of rooms 372 m² Number of floors 3

The Dubai real estate market is attracting more and more investors, and prices are constantly rising. The average price to buy property in Dubai at the moment is $2,910 per sq.m., but the cost of exclusive and most unusual properties can reach hundreds of millions of dollars. This is not surprising, as the city has long been an epithet of all the best: the tallest skyscraper in the world — Burj Khalifa, two of the highest hotels — the Burj Al Arab Hotel and the Rose Tower, one of the most famous indoor ski resorts Ski Dubai, the world’s largest shopping malls Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall.

At the same time, the country continues to impress. In the UAE no one is no longer surprised by construction on the water. In Dubai, in the waters of the Persian Gulf, there is the largest artificial island Palm Jumeirah). But the ambitious project The World Islands is something different. Here, for €5,618,937 a buyer can buy his own floating villa with underwater lower floors, recreation areas, and Jacuzzi. The villa will be located inside a «floating» cottage village, where each house is connected to a dock, and the center of the village is an artificial island with a beach and swimming pools.

According to the seller, the floating villas are the embodiment of innovation achieved through a combination of engineering and imagination. They are the ultimate expression of timeless design and proficiency. And that’s really the case — a floating house with a 24-hour natural aquarium.

All villas are three-story, one of which is an impressive underwater floor. The upper open has a recreation area with a dining room and a Jacuzzi on the top floor. There’s also room service for owners, and access to the pool and beach on the island.

The homes will be connected to the docks, which leads to the heart of the project — an artificial island with swimming pools, recreation areas, and beautiful beaches.

In the «underwater» bedroom and living room in each villa, one of the walls will be made entirely of glass. It will allow the residents to easily observe the beautiful underwater world. On the upper floors, two of the four walls will be panoramic — so the residents can enjoy the beauty of the water’s surface and the rays of the sun.

The developer offers a two-stage payment: a 25% down payment / 75% by agreement after the deal conclusion.