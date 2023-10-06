Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Dubai

Residential properties for sale in Dubai, UAE

The Island District
52
Arjan
44
The Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residence
37
MBR- Al Merkad
35
Al Jaddaf
31
City Of Arabia
28
Liwan
26
Liwan Queue Point
26
Show more
4 182 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/30
Apartments in Dubai 🇦🇪 with a view of the golf courses in the Damac Hills area The reside…
€270,234
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 247 m²
€458,388
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 55 m²
€271,925
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 79 m²
€119,129
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 46 m²
€194,232
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this 2 bedroom apartment for Sale in Emaar Beachfron…
€929,348
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
Property Features: - Open plan layout in sportscity - Sound isolated - Heat isolated - Kitc…
€1,08M
Villa 4 room villa in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Lagoons Nice is a new residential development by Damac Properties. The exclusive residential…
€632,473
3 room townhouse in Dubai, UAE
3 room townhouse
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Portofino at Damac Lagoons is a new development by Damac Properties that offers elegant desi…
€567,935
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Introducing DAMAC Lagoons, chic townhouses with gleaming facades located in a new residentia…
€613,112
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 64 m²
€462,755
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 43 m²
€223,665
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 67 m²
€269,941
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 93 m²
€358,635
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 45 m²
€115,689
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 62 m²
€411,338
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Golf Gate at Damac Hills is a premium class development that offers 1 & 2 bedroom luxurious …
€283,968
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
Ibiza at Damac Lagoons is a new residential development by Damac Properties that offers Span…
€600,204
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Malta is a new residential cluster by Damac Properties that features of 4 & 5 bedrooms townh…
€645,381
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 215 m²
MONTE CARLO at DAMAC Lagoons. A luxury townhouses inspired by an architectural legacy that u…
€645,381
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 1 bedroom apartment located at Manchester Tower in …
€218,084
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 2 bedroom apartment located at Sadaf 1 in Jumeirah …
€673,216
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Luxury Lifestyle in Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR) at Sobha Hartland 2. Riverside Crescent B…
€646,168
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The grand boutique development Aykon City Tower C by Damac Properties offer an exclusive fou…
€476,683
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
The grand boutique development Aykon City Tower B by Damac Properties offer an exclusive fou…
€413,044
Apartment 1 bathroom in Dubai, UAE
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dubai, UAE
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
The grand boutique development Aykon City Tower B by Damac Properties offer an exclusive fou…
€271,060
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 211 m²
Malta is a new residential cluster by Damac Properties that features of 4 & 5 bedrooms townh…
€756,128
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Damac Canal Heights by De GRISOGONO, the ultimate investment opportunity located in Business…
€431,114
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Canal Crown is one of the latest high-rise tower by Damac Properties offering premium apartm…
€882,623
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Canal Crown is one of the latest high-rise tower by Damac Properties offering premium apartm…
€552,188

Property types in Dubai

apartments
houses

Properties features in Dubai, UAE

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir