Switzerland is one of the most expensive countries in the world, and the cost of real estate here is also impressive. However, now we will talk not even about the price of the cottage for sale here (which is €20,000,000), but about the style and interior, which everyone would like to explore. This is the case when photos in the listings are woefully short because it is interesting to know what the rest of the rooms look like.

Villa Villa 8 bedrooms Cologny, Switzerland € 20,000,000 10 bath 700 m² Number of floors 3

In the municipality of Colony in the canton of Geneva, a beautiful villa is for sale. The interior of this house is a must-see, and the photos in the ad (only nine of them) are clearly not enough. But let’s find out what attracts the attention to this house.

The listing states that the house was built in 2008 and consists of 8 bedrooms and a large living room with access to an outdoor terrace with scenic lake and mountain views. The living room is designed so that from the panoramic windows you can admire the water surface as well as the mountain scenery. There is no modern minimalism, on the contrary, the house is full of details. The ceiling in the living room is decorated with wooden beams, on the coffee table and chest of drawers there are a lot of decorative statuettes, on the walls there are pictures both in classical and impressionist styles. In the corner of the room, there is a bookcase cozily placed, and by the window, there is a coffee table on carved legs.

We continue the tour of the house. The kitchen is equipped with all the necessary furniture and appliances. The space is well thought out — every item is in its place, and the design of the furniture is as neutral and easy to care for as possible.

There are no pictures of the entire bathroom in the ad, but there is a picture of the view from the window — and it’s beautiful. You can enjoy the view of the lake and the mountains while lying in the jacuzzi.

One of the bedrooms is quite laconic in its interior: a bed in the classic style, a white closet, a pair of chairs on carved legs, and a beautiful chest of drawers in the same classic style. Heavy, thick curtains, which are so pleasant to open in the morning complementing the atmosphere.

The meeting room or dining room is decorated in brighter colors. The chairs here are modern: with orange upholstery and chrome legs. To support the chairs, there are two paintings on the wall in orange tones in the style of abstractionism.

The listing states that the house is ideally located in the popular municipality of Colony, just a short walk from the lake and Notre Dame du Lac International School.

The house has, among other things, a heated indoor pool, a spa area, and a garage for 8 cars. On the site, there are several terraces with beautiful views and areas for recreation. On one of them, by the way, interestingly decorated dried-up trees — whether they are really dried up by themselves so, or it is invented by the designer elements of the interior. In any case, it looks very stylish.