  Realting.com
  Switzerland
  Residential
  Apartments

Apartments for sale in Switzerland

18 properties total found
1 room apartment in Moehlin, Switzerland
1 room apartment
Moehlin, Switzerland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
€40,740
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Area 730 m²
Luxury apartments in Agra, Switzerland. The house in which the apartments are located is loc…
€13,94M
5 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Switzerland
5 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 370 m²
The eco-friendly modern apartment with bright interior design is located in the municipality…
€4,86M
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Davos, Switzerland
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Davos, Switzerland
Area 110 m²
The luxury apartments are located in a modern residential complex in Davos, Graubünden, Swit…
€1,32M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Switzerland
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 234 m²
The chic modern-style penthouse is located on the 23rd floor of a 5-star hotel in central Zu…
€4,44M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with first coastline in Switzerland
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with first coastline
Switzerland
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
The chic penthouse is located right on the shore of Lake Lago Maggiore in Porto Ronco, Switz…
€4,09M
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Switzerland
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Switzerland
Area 320 m²
The chic apartments are located on the upper floors of a skyscraper in Zurich, Switzerland. …
€10,52M
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Switzerland
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Switzerland
Area 3 m²
The excellent apartment is located on the first line of Lake Zurich in Switzerland. Apartmen…
€2,86M
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Switzerland
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
The exclusive apartment is located on the shore of Lake Zurich in Switzerland. The apartment…
€4,15M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Switzerland
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 322 m²
The two-level apartment is located in Vandoeuvres, Geneva, Switzerland. The apartment with a…
€5,50M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Switzerland
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 263 m²
The two-level apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a residence in Ticino, Switzerland. T…
€7,80M
Apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet in Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
Apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet
Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
Area 6 m²
These really amazing apartments are built just off the shore of Lake St. Moritz and offer a…
€17,20M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
The luxurious penthouse with panoramic views of the lake is located in Lugano, Switzerland. …
€5,16M
6 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
6 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 6
Area 683 m²
The luxury furnished apartment, consisting of three apartments, is located in the prestigiou…
€13,94M
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 229 m²
Great apartments located in the house are located in the prestigious area of Lugano in Switz…
€3,32M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
The chic apartment is located in the resort of St. Moritz, Switzerland. Spacious 175 sqm apa…
€4,13M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with internet in Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with garage, with internet
Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
Bedrooms 2
Area 209 m²
Excellent apartment with a total area of 209 sq.m. located 4 km from St. Moritz, Switzerland…
€3,12M
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Montreux, Switzerland
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
Great apartment located in Montreux, Switzerland. The apartment is located in the centre of …
€800,000
