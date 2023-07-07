Can foreigners buy housing in Slovenia, and under what conditions is it realistic? How much do apartments in Slovenia cost on average? Can I take out a mortgage, and what about the additional costs? About all this in our comprehensive guide.

Who has the right to buy property in Slovenia?

Without limits, individuals who are citizens of the EU or a country that belongs to the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) have the right to buy property in Slovenia. All other foreigners can make a purchase only as a legal entity. Accordingly, it is necessary to register a company in the country.

Before you open a company, you need to get a work permit. It can be issued if one of the following conditions is met:

The amount of investment was from €50 thousand immediately after the registration of the company.

The business has already been operating in Slovenia for six months and has received an income of €10,000 per month.

As for types of real estate, all foreigners can buy a house, an apartment, or a plot of land in any region of the Republic of Slovenia. You may face special requirements only when buying agricultural land.

What does a buyer of real estate in Slovenia get?

In Slovenia, there is no program for obtaining a residence permit for investment in real estate—this document can only be obtained through the process of business immigration. And applying for Slovenian citizenship will be possible after living in the country for at least ten years with a residence permit.

However, it is worth noting that when buying a Slovenian property, you can count on a pretty good yield—6% per year.

Buying real estate in Slovenia by the steps

To close the deal, you need to go through several steps:

1. Open a legal entity.

As noted earlier, non-EU citizens need to register a company before purchasing a home. The firm must be fully owned by the foreigner.

2. Find the right property.

This can be done both independently and through real estate agencies. If you choose the second option, pay attention to the following points in the “biography” of agencies:

Whether they are members of the Chamber of Commerce and the “Commonwealth of Real Estate Agents.”

Whether they have a state license from the “Ministry of Environmental Protection and Spatial Planning.”

Whether all the transactions are insured.

In any case, even if you choose the object without intermediaries, the further process of concluding the transaction is better delegated to licensed professionals.

3. Open a bank account

When opening a company, you will have to open an account with a local bank, which will then participate in the payment of the property. This will require from €7500 on the account as share capital.

4. Reserve the property and make a deposit.

At this stage, the buyer and seller sign a preliminary agreement, after which the first makes a deposit, usually 10% of the transaction. The deposit goes either to the seller's account or to the notary's account.

5. Check out the property

To check the legal status of the property (i.e., whether there are any encumbrances, debts, and more), the Land Registry of Slovenia is responsible. If the parties agree, the seller can take care of any technical problems.

6. Conclude a Contract of Sale

To draw up a final contract, it may take both a lawyer and a notary, but for the certification, only the Slovenian notary. The document is drawn up in the Slovene language, as well as a variant translation into the buyer's language (the translation is done by a licensed court interpreter).

7. Pay for the deal

The next step is to pay the remaining amount of the transaction, i.e., 90%. Transfer the funds to the seller's account, or deposit them with a notary—the parties agree on their own.

8. Register ownership

After registering the contract with the notary and submitting all the documents to the local land registry, the buyer immediately becomes the owner. This status is documented by a Land Registry statement and a notarized sales contract.

Related costs when buying property in Slovenia

When planning to buy an apartment in Slovenia, count on the following additional costs:

VAT for new buildings—20% of the transaction amount (a legal entity that is a taxpayer has the right to refund the VAT paid).

For secondary real estate, there is a tax on the transfer of ownership, which is 2% of the transaction value.

The registration fee is 0.01-0.5%.

Notary fee—0,01-0,4%.

The agent's fee, which is paid by the buyer, is equal to 1–2%.

Average housing prices in Slovenia

Buying an apartment of 90 sq.m. in Slovenia is possible within the range of €234,000–€315,000.

The price to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Slovenia is about €460–570 per month. The price to rent a two-bedroom apartment in the country is €830-1000.

Utility bills in Slovenia are on average €225 a month (plus €30 for internet).

Buying a home in Slovenia with a mortgage

Citizens of Slovenia can get a mortgage on the purchase of housing without any problems. The size of the down payment for them is 15-20% of the value of the object.

However, applicants from “third countries” can obtain credit, given the information already mentioned, only after opening a company (d.o.o.). It is also extremely important to confirm the origin of the funds to purchase the object and have a good credit history. Another condition, for citizens as well, is to demonstrate a high income (at least €1,300 per month).

The loan amount may be up to 50% of the value of the property (if lent for 10 years).

The interest rate on a mortgage in Slovenia varies from bank to bank, but on average it is about 5%.