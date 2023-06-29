A new program to attract nomads to Canada was announced by the country's Immigration Minister, Sean Fraser. He said that this visa will allow people with foreign employers to work in Canada for up to six months.

Note that Canada already has a scheme that allows foreigners who receive a job offer to switch to a national work permit. But in the case of the new visa, digital nomads will be able to come to the country immediately and either continue their work for an existing employer or get a job offer in Canada itself.

The authorities are not going to set a limit on the number of people who will be recruited into the program yet. Fraser said the visa will be demand-driven, not artificially imposed. Nor will there be a minimum wage requirement, which makes the program one of the most loyal to telecommuting in the world.

