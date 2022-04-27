Will American business move to Lithuania? The Lithuanian Minister of Finance offers new options for strengthening economic ties
Lithuanian Finance Minister Gintare Skajstė, during a working trip to Washington, suggested that American business reorient to the Lithuanian market in order to further strengthen Lithuanian-American economic ties, according to Delfi. What exactly should be done to achieve this?
Lithuanian Minister of Finance Gintare Skajstė, during a meeting with the members of the US-Lithuanian Business Council and the leadership of the Export-Import Bank ofthe USA on a working visit to Washington, proposed to discuss the need to expand economic cooperation between the countries and the development of investments.
— It is extremely important to further deepen Lithuanian-American economic ties, attract investment and thus help our business to reorient itself, reorganize supply chains and move to much more stable and reliable Western partners and markets, — said Skajstė.
According to the Lithuanian Ministry of Finance, investments can be directed to strategically important sectors — away from energy towards high value-added areas such as biotechnology or information technology. The United States is Lithuania’s sixth largest trading partner with a turnover of more than 3 billion euros per year.
