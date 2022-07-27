What kind of apartment can you buy for €60,000? We have made a selection of low-cost accommodation in the most popular countries

In every country there is a segment of luxury accommodation, which not everyone can afford, and apartments in the medium (or cheap) price range, which, in theory, can be purchased by almost any buyer. And if we imagine that the customer has only €60,000, what kind of apartment can he buy in the most popular countries for investment: Georgia, Turkey, Montenegro? Spoiler: somewhere it is a small studio, and somewhere it is a luxury apartment with a sea view

Georgia: apartment in Batumi for €58,500

1 bedroom apartment Batumi, Georgia $55,000 2 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 1 bath 43 m² 17/18 Floor

Recently Georgia has become one of the most popular countries not only among foreign investors, but also among Russian-speaking investors. The cost of housing in large cities is growing, the number of construction sites is increasing, and demand is constantly exceeding supply. One of the most popular Georgian cities for tourists is Batumi, where apartment prices in 2022 surprise even the most optimistic experts. Today it’s possible to buy an apartment in Batumi at a price of €30,000 or more, but be ready that it will be on the secondary market, requiring major repairs. If the buyer has €60,000, then he can choose more presentable options. For example, for €58,500 you can buy an apartment with a total area of 43 square metres, with one bedroom and a large living room combined with a kitchen.

The ad states that the apartment has a high-quality design, it is furnished and equipped with appliances, there is an installed kitchen. There are also two balconies: one with a sea view, another with a mountain view. By the way, the beach is only 5 minutes away by foot. The area has a well-developed infrastructure: there is a school, kindergartens, stores, a park and a bus stop within walking distance.

Georgia: apartment in Chakvi for €58,850

In another popular tourist town — Chakvi — an apartment of 105 sq. m. is for sale for € 58,850. Chakvi is a village in the outskirts of Batumi, just 6 kilometres from the city centre. It is interesting that according to official information, the history of Georgian tea growing started here, in Chakvi, and therefore you can taste the most diverse sorts of tea. However, given the fact that it’s still a village, not a city, the cost of real estate here is much lower than in Batumi.

For €58,850, a client can buy a 105.7-square-meter apartment. The owner expected it to be rented out, so he divided the apartment into two isolated studios: one has an independent bedroom, a bathroom and a small living room, while the other has only a bedroom and a bathroom. Both apartments are connected by a common hallway. The small studio has a glazed balcony, the two-room apartment has a long balcony for 2 rooms overlooking the sea and the panorama of downtown Batumi. Both apartments are fully furnished, freshly renovated (in 2019).

Despite the fact that Chakvi is a village, the infrastructure is quite well-developed: there are restaurants and cafes, stores, children’s rooms, and a well-developed public transport system. It is only 150 metres away from the sea with a wide pebble beach. The ad states that the apartments are not sold separately.

Montenegro: apartment in Petrovac €50,000

Apartment Petrovac, Montenegro $49,312 1 bath 30 m²

Investment apartments are often located in very popular tourist destinations, often near the coast. Exactly such an apartment is for sale in one of the sunny cities of Montenegro — Petrovac. This city is famous among tourists for its rich historical past and a beautiful bay in the shape of a horseshoe. Tourists believe that here even the air is healing, as olive and pine groves are everywhere.

Here a studio apartment with a total area of 30 sq.m. is being sold for €50,000. The main advantage of this property is the direct access to the sea — just a three-minute walk. Nearby there are all necessary facilities for recreation: restaurants, cafes, bars and stores.

The interior of the apartment is just like the city — sunny. The owner has decided to use the maximum amount of yellow colour in decoration: yellow furniture, as well as wallpaper and paintings on the walls, even curtains are of yellowish shade.

Montenegro: apartment in Budva €51,000

Apartment Budva, Montenegro $81,557 26 m²

In the tourist centre of Montenegro — Budva — you can find many apartments for sale. Here are both newly built and previously lived-in options — you just need to keep within the allocated budget.

So, for €51,000 you can buy an apartment in a new building in Budva near the city centre. The building has only 7 floors and it is equipped with an elevator. There are still available apartments of various sizes, but we are interested in a studio with a total area of 22 square metres. According to the seller, the apartment will be completed by the end of 2022 and the future buyer will get the keys to a fully furnished apartment ready to move in.

Stores, cafes, a post office, a bus stop are within walking distance from the apartment and the sea is just one kilometre away.

Turkey: apartment in Alanya for €49,000

The real estate market in Turkey in 2022 literally exploded from the feverish demand for a variety of properties. One of the most popular destinations among investors is Antalya where foreigners as well as Russians buy real estate. Russian-speaking apartment owners have already formed their own district — Mahmutlar, where even the signs in the stores are duplicated in Russian.

This is the area where an apartment with a total area of 70 square metres is for sale for €49,000. It is a one-bedroom apartment with a large living room combined with a kitchen. It also has a balcony and a very spacious bathroom. It is clear that the apartment has been renovated well, but the colour combination is obviously a bit odd. Pink is the accent colour and it’s literally everywhere: in the living room and in the bedroom.

According to the seller, the advantages of this property is an excellent location — right in Mahmutlar centre. Despite the rather busy neighbourhood, the house is quiet and peaceful.

Turkey: apartment in Alanya for € 50,000

1 bedroom apartment Kargıcak, Turkey $50,049 2 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 60 m² Number of floors 1

Another special apartment for sale in another district of Alanya — Kargicak. It is a two-bedroom apartment with a total area of 60 square metres. The apartment is located in a townhouse in a prestigious apartment complex within walking distance from the coast. It is a large residential complex with several outdoor pools (including a small water park), there are restaurants with different cuisines, cafes, bars, Irish Pub, stores, children’s play club, a cinema, billiards, a tennis court, soccer fields, table tennis. There is also a SPA-centre: Turkish bath (Hamam), Finnish sauna, a massage room, a fitness centre, and a private beach for residents of the complex. In general, the complex is a real paradise for those who like to relax without leaving home.

The apartments, offered for sale for € 50,000, consist of one bedroom, a living room, a separate kitchen and a dining area. There is also a balcony with a great mountain view. The apartment is equipped with new furniture and all necessary appliances.

