  2. Montenegro
  3. Land
  4. Žabljak Municipality

Lands for sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

Plot of land in Zabljak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
Land near the ski base in the town of Zabljak. Picturesque nature, protected forests and spe…
€40,000
Plot of land in Zabljak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
€178,420
Plot of land in Zabljak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
ID 503 Land for sale in Zabljak. The area of the plot is 5 520 m2. Located in a picturesqu…
€469,200
Plot of land in Zabljak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
ID 502 Land for sale in Zabljak. The plot area is 1279 m2. Located in a picturesque place …
€102,320
Plot of land in Juncev Do, Montenegro
Plot of land
Juncev Do, Montenegro
Area 16 648 m²
Zabljak, Tepacko Polje – Land for sale This great land plot is located on 2,5 km from the ce…
Price on request
Plot of land in Virak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Virak, Montenegro
Area 3 830 m²
Zabljak, Virak – Land at the foot of Savin Kuk This plot is in the shape of a triangle is lo…
€75,000
Plot of land in Virak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Virak, Montenegro
Area 3 360 m²
Zabljak, Pasina Voda – Land at the foot of Savin Kuk for sale Land for sale in Pasina Voda, …
€79,000
Plot of land in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro
Area 1 806 m²
Zabljak, Pasina Voda – Land near the Ethno village Sljeme. Special offer! This land with a f…
€16,000
Plot of land in Zabljak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
Area 30 000 m²
Zabljak, Podkonj – Large non-urbanized land plot for sale This land plot is located on the w…
€300,000
Plot of land in Tepacko Polje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tepacko Polje, Montenegro
Area 910 m²
The attractive plot is located in Tepacko Polje, at around 50 meters away from the main road…
€91,000
Plot of land in Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
Area 2 551 m²
Zabljak, Uskoci – First class property in an embrace of nature at the mountain area The plot…
€28,000
