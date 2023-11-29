Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Ulcinj, Montenegro

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
The plot of land is located near the Bar-Ulcinj road leading to the Albanian border Sunny pl…
€420,000
Plot of land in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Area 1 000 m²
NUM 2853 Land for sale in Kruce, which is located between cities Ulcinj i Bar. The plot c…
€170,000
Plot of land in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Area 1 872 m²
NUM 3244 Plot for sale in the Ulcinj. The total area of the plot is 1872 m2 and it …
€400,000
Plot of land in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Area 8 000 m²
Land for investment in center of Ulcinj. Surface of 8000m2 stated as wood in papers that are…
€1,20M
Plot of land in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Land for sale in the green conservation area of Ulcina, on the first shoreline A plot (consi…
€2,20M
