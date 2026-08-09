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Сommercial property in Ulcinj, Montenegro

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2 properties total found
Hotel 67 m² in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Hotel 67 m²
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Live on Montenegro’s most iconic shoreline at Porta Rai Beachfront Hotel & Residences—a Kari…
$446,757
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Commercial property 13 039 m² in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Commercial property 13 039 m²
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Area 13 039 m²
U4-303. Land in Uljcin with Panoramic Sea ViewFor sale land in Uljcin Area of the plot 13 0…
$5,98M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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