Villas for sale in Topla, Montenegro

9 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
€470,107
Villa in Topla, Montenegro
Villa
Topla, Montenegro
Area 540 m²
The house was built according to the author's project, a sewer was carried out, a system of …
€568,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. New stylish one-story villa with three bedrooms wit…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
Boca Kotor Bay, the city of Herceg Novi. New stylish one-story villa with three bedrooms wit…
Price on request
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 529 m²
https://youtu.be/JXVAF4j_NHg   Residential area: 529 m2 (383 m2 + 146 m2 terraces) Extern…
€9,85M
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Unique Old Mill villa is situated in the middle of Boka Bay, close to its narrowest point. A…
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden view in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden view
Topla, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 235 m²
Residential area: 235 m2 Land area: 787 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 5 Direct distance from the…
€980,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with surveillance security system, with pier in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with surveillance security system, with pier
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
We present to you exclusive villas in the beautiful place of Zhurić, Herceg-Novi. It is an e…
€1,50M
Villa 6 bedrooms with basement in Topla, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms with basement
Topla, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
For sale luxury villa, in modern style, located on the first line by the sea in Herceg Novi.…
€3,25M
