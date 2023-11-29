UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Land
Tivat Municipality
Lands for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
1
90 m²
€299,990
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Urban site with panoramic views of the Gulf of Tivat. Porto Montenegro's famous residential …
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
For sale plot of 1024 m2 in Tivat! Ideal for investing! The site is located in a quiet, …
€245,760
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land
Radovici, Montenegro
1 377 m²
Three urbanized plots with sea views in an excellent location in Tivat Bay, Djurasevici.Each…
€305,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
250 m²
€68,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
732 m²
732 M2 PLOT FOR SALE WITH AN IDEAL SOLUTION IN TIVAT + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US! The plot is loc…
€164,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
FOR SALE A 1000 M2 PLOT WITH AN IDEA PROJECT IN TIVAT +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The plot is l…
€238,999
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
ID 693 Urban site for sale in Tivat, Kavach village Land area 406 m2 Technical conditions …
€65,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land
Bogisici, Montenegro
325 m²
A land plot for construction in the stunning location of Bogišići on the Lushtica Peninsula.…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
279 m²
Hot offer! Urban site 50 meters from the sea. It is allowed to build two-storey building wit…
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
1 074 m²
A plot of 1024 m2 for sale with an ideological project in Tivat, Mrchevac district. The …
€245,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
608 m²
Land for sale in the Mrchevac area, the city of Tivat. A plot of 608 m2 is for sale wit…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
507 m²
Land for sale in the village of Krasichi on the Lushtitsa Peninsula. Urban plot of 507 m2 wi…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Description Tivat Riviera, Krasichi district. Land for elite construction The distance to th…
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
We offer for sale an investment plot with a building permit for a small apartment building. …
€375,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Vacant land available for purchase in Krašići, Montenegro. The parcel of land is located 12k…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
996 m²
The plot is in a quiet part of the city, surrounded by a pine forest, only 600m away from th…
€239,040
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Plot 996 m2 with an idea project in Tivat. The plot is located in a quiet, green part of the…
€239,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
1024 m2 Plot for Sale in Tivat! The plot is located in a peaceful, green part of the city…
€245,760
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Urbanized plot with panoramic views of the Tivat Bay. The famous residential complex Porto M…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Plot for sale on the first line of the sea, with access to the beach. The total area of the …
€220
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
An urbanized plot for sale in Tivat with a picturesque panoramic view, including Porto Monte…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 910 m²
The urbanized plot of 1910 m2 in nicest and quiet area of city Tivat , the plot is souronded…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Developer
Kraft Construction
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
6 137 m²
NUM 633 Sale of land with total area of 6137 m2, at only 15 m away from the sea in the B…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
452 m²
NUM 1068 Land for sale located on the outskirts of Tivat, Krasici village. The plot size …
€56,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
1 554 m²
NUM 1825 Large plot with sea view for sale. The land is located in the district of Kavac, …
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
1 258 m²
NUM 2102 Urbanized land for sale with area 1258 m2. The plot is located in Mrcevac, Tiv…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
