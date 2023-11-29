Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

65 properties total found
Plot of land in Krasici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
€299,990
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Urban site with panoramic views of the Gulf of Tivat. Porto Montenegro's famous residential …
€150,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
For sale plot of 1024 m2 in Tivat! Ideal for investing!   The site is located in a quiet, …
€245,760
Plot of land in Radovici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Radovici, Montenegro
Area 1 377 m²
Three urbanized plots with sea views in an excellent location in Tivat Bay, Djurasevici.Each…
€305,000
Plot of land in Krasici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 250 m²
€68,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€280,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 732 m²
732 M2 PLOT FOR SALE WITH AN IDEAL SOLUTION IN TIVAT + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US! The plot is loc…
€164,800
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
FOR SALE A 1000 M2 PLOT WITH AN IDEA PROJECT IN TIVAT +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The plot is l…
€238,999
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€5,00M
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
ID 693 Urban site for sale in Tivat, Kavach village Land area 406 m2 Technical conditions …
€65,000
Plot of land in Bogisici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bogisici, Montenegro
Area 325 m²
A land plot for construction in the stunning location of Bogišići on the Lushtica Peninsula.…
€125,000
Plot of land in Krasici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 279 m²
Hot offer! Urban site 50 meters from the sea. It is allowed to build two-storey building wit…
€115,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 1 074 m²
A plot of 1024 m2 for sale with an ideological project in Tivat, Mrchevac district. The …
€245,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 608 m²
Land for sale in the Mrchevac area, the city of Tivat. A plot of 608 m2 is for sale wit…
€175,000
Plot of land in Krasici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 507 m²
Land for sale in the village of Krasichi on the Lushtitsa Peninsula. Urban plot of 507 m2 wi…
€100,000
Plot of land in Krasici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Description Tivat Riviera, Krasichi district. Land for elite construction The distance to th…
€110,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
We offer for sale an investment plot with a building permit for a small apartment building. …
€375,000
Plot of land in Krasici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Vacant land available for purchase in Krašići, Montenegro. The parcel of land is located 12k…
€150,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€175,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 996 m²
The plot is in a quiet part of the city, surrounded by a pine forest, only 600m away from th…
€239,040
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Plot 996 m2 with an idea project in Tivat. The plot is located in a quiet, green part of the…
€239,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
1024 m2 Plot for Sale in Tivat! The plot is located in a peaceful, green part of the city…
€245,760
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Urbanized plot with panoramic views of the Tivat Bay. The famous residential complex Porto M…
€150,000
Plot of land in Krasici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Plot for sale on the first line of the sea, with access to the beach. The total area of the …
€220
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
An urbanized plot for sale in Tivat with a picturesque panoramic view, including Porto Monte…
€450,000
Plot of land in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Area 1 910 m²
The urbanized plot of 1910 m2 in nicest and quiet area of city Tivat , the plot is souronded…
Price on request
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 6 137 m²
NUM 633 Sale of land with total area of ​​6137 m2, at only 15 m away from the sea in the B…
€1,80M
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 452 m²
NUM 1068 Land for sale located on the outskirts of Tivat, Krasici village. The plot size …
€56,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 1 554 m²
NUM 1825 Large plot with sea view for sale. The land is located in the district of Kavac, …
€135,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 1 258 m²
NUM 2102 Urbanized land for sale with area 1258 m2. The plot is located in Mrcevac, Tiv…
€340,000
