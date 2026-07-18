  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Sveti Stefan

New buildings for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

;
apartments
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Show all Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Residential complex Blizikuce Hills - Pool Residences
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
from
$626,566
Blizikuće Hills Pool Residences — a residential complex of 9 townhouses on the Budva Riviera, with panoramic views of the island of Sveti Stefan, the sea, and the mountains. The complex is designed as a combination of luxury living, natural surroundings, and well-thought-out infrastructure f…
Agency
MD Realty
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go