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Pool Houses in Seoce, Montenegro

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2 bedroom house in Seoce, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Seoce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 3
For sale: an elegant penthouse of 102 m² located in the peaceful and charming settlement of …
$409,098
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
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Properties features in Seoce, Montenegro

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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