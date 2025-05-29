Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Seoce
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Seoce, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Seoce, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Seoce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A two-story house of 138 m² for sale, featuring a spacious terrace with panoramic sea views,…
$224,691
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Seoce, Montenegro

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go