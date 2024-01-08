Show property on map Show properties list
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Risan, Montenegro

Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Risan, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Apartment in a closed complex with two swimming pools in Risan  Distance to the beach - 200…
€150,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with furniture, with parking in Risan, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with furniture, with parking
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 97 sq. meters, in the city of Risan…
€140,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
