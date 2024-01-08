UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Land
Risan
Lands for sale in Risan, Montenegro
20 properties total found
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
For sale an urbanized plot of land with an area of 1588 sq.m in the city of Risan, Montene…
€330,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
We offer for sale an investment plot with a sea view in the village of Risan, the Bay of Kot…
€370,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
Plot consists of two cadastral plots with a total area of 1132 m2. On the plot there is a ru…
€290,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
The plot is located in the village of Donje Ledenice, above Risan, 15 km from the sea Quiet …
€46,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
181 m²
An authentic house in need of renovation is situated in the center of Risan, just a short wa…
€350,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
4 737 m²
NUM 1043 The plot with an area 4737 m2, is located about 200m from the sea, with a beau…
€1,07M
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
7 541 m²
Property for sale in Montenegro -Urbanized land in Risan, Kotor.The area of the plotis 7541 …
€755,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
4 735 m²
Investment plot with sea view for sale in Risan, Bay of Kotor - Montenegro.This plot has tot…
€610,000
Plot of land
Lipci, Montenegro
7 010 m²
Property for sale in Montenegro -Plot in the village of Lipci, Bay of Kotor.Beach vicinity, …
€1,40M
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
1 753 m²
Big investment plot with stunning sea views for sale in Risan, near Kotor and Perast - Monte…
Price on request
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
1 383 m²
Property for sale in Montenegro - Plot with an authentic Mediterranean house situated about …
€110,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
1 723 m²
Land for sale with a beautiful unobstructed panoramic view of the Risan Bay.The plot is surr…
€372,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
Urbanized landplot situated on the elevated position with fantastic sea-view. Road, electric…
€40,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
425 m²
The plot has an even shape and landscape, direc…
€45,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€300,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€300,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€88,000
1
Plot of land
Lipci, Montenegro
€180,000
1
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€250,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
A land plot with a total area of 10237 sq.m. is offered for sale. The site is located in the…
€3,07M
