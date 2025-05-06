Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Rafailovici, Montenegro

3 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Rafailovici, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 7
We present to you a unique duplex penthouse apartment of 1,000 m2 in Rafailovići, Budva muni…
Price on request
2 bedroom house in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 7
Penthouse for sale in Rafailovići on the first line, only 20 meters from the sea.It has an a…
$451,387
2 bedroom house in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 188 m²
Floor 6
Penthouse for sale with the most beautiful sea view, on the coast of Rafailovici. The apartm…
$595,542
