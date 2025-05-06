Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Rafailovici
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Rafailovici, Montenegro

139 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
The Turnkey transaction agency services for free for the buyer !!! apartment structure: …
$164,772
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Condo 1 bedroom in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 8/14
text
$293,747
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 328 m²
1st line, from the exit from the building to the beach 20 meters. The apartment is located …
$1,07M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
A three-bedroom apartment on the third floor with an area of 59 m ². Located in a residentia…
$171,333
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. New residential six -story building. The distance to …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 271 m²
Budva Riviera, Rafailovici area. Three-bedroom penthouse Distance to the sea 50m. Sea view…
$978,527
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 9
New uninhabitable apartment for sale in a fantastic location in Rafailovići.The apartment is…
$191,839
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
The total area of 188 square meters.m.including: Living area 144 m2 + 44 m2 terrace The dist…
$542,675
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartment with one bedroom in a complex on the first line of the sea in Bechichi, with an ar…
$273,357
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
This is a modern development project, conveniently located in the most developed and attract…
$670,176
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 26 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. New residential complex luxury class The buyer is ex…
$106,818
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Budva Riviera, Rafailovici district. Luxury one-bedroom apartment in a 5* condo hotel on the…
$271,305
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5
A new, modern three bedroom luxury apartment of 90m2 is for sale. The apartment is located o…
$299,044
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. New residential complex luxury class The buyer is ex…
$129,739
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 5/11
A4-1290-2. For sale  Luxury Hotel Residential complex in Becici in the front line, Two Bedro…
$790,935
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 87 m²
The structure of the apartment: kitchen-living room, 2-fan, 3-sulfur, hallway, Terrasvidomna
$440,231
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. Apartments from the developer - the buyer is guarded …
$157,269
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
A modern development project, conveniently located in Rafailovichi on the Budva Riviera, in …
$670,176
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
$689,777
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale is a brand new, unoccupied studio apartment in a prestigious…
$299,044
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Square: Studio 35M2 – 208 600 € Studio 43M2 – 256 280 € 1kk – 72M2 – 432 800 € 1kk…
$219,051
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 9
A luxury two-bedroom apartment of 78 m² is for sale, located on the 9th floor of the Sunraf …
$521,352
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. Apartment with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 300m…
$367,484
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
ID-2100 For Sale: Two-Bedroom Apartment on the Front Line in Rafailovici Description: …
$246,953
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/7
A great one bedroom apartment available for purchase in the Aura Time building in Rafailović…
$215,233
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 233 m²
For sale luxury apartment in the village of Rafailovichi. The total area of the apartment is…
$773,595
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. New residential complex luxury class The buyer is ex…
$136,225
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Our complex is an exclusive combination of modern architectural elements that are often inte…
$538,768
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
We bring to your attention an exclusive penthouse in the village. Rafailovichi with a magica…
$633,462
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
