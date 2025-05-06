Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Rafailovici, Montenegro

25 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 8/14
$293,747
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 328 m²
1st line, from the exit from the building to the beach 20 meters. The apartment is located …
$1,07M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartment with one bedroom in a complex on the first line of the sea in Bechichi, with an ar…
$273,357
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
The furnished apartment is located just 80 meters from the sea and a great sandy beach in th…
$228,282
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/7
A great one bedroom apartment available for purchase in the Aura Time building in Rafailović…
$215,233
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Square: 55, 90, 105 sq.m. Price: 3200-3500 euros on square meters. meter Distance to the se…
$202,848
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4
A new one-bedroom apartment for sale in a fantastic location in Rafailovici. The apartment i…
$204,817
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/6
$178,399
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/12
$236,358
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 7
Sale Rafailovici No. 3357. Area: 120 m2 + roof terrace 100 m2 Floor: 7 Elevator: Yes View: s…
$638,236
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
The apartment & nbsp is sold; in the new   a luxury complex.   The apartment is located nea…
$260,340
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
Sale Rafailovici No. 2259. Rafailovici with 1 bedroom, new house, elevator, Luxury apartment…
$181,735
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Apartments in the 4 **** Condeel system under construction with a pool, reception. The first…
$357,968
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
apartment structure: kitchen-living room, 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, terrace 5 m2. conven…
$280,443
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Square 72 square meters. m, 3 rooms, 1 balcony, 2 sang, with furniture (new !!!), kitchen (w…
$213,696
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Luxury apartment for sale on the first line in the resort village of Rafailovichi, Budva Riv…
$380,610
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Exclusive apartment for sale in Rafailovici. The living area of the apartment is 56 m2 plus …
$475,388
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Condo 2 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 7/9
$381,355
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Apartments in Montenegro from the developer. A residential complex from a developer with a p…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/5
Stunning two-bed apartment for sale in Rafailovici   Excellent rental potential Ful…
$258,725
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 7
Sale Rafailovici No. 2318. Penthouse 150 m2 with large living room, kitchen and dining areas…
$724,668
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/7
Sale Rafailovici No. 4430 For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms near the sea in Rafailovici, ar…
$189,767
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
Sale of Rafailovici № S160 For sale two-bedroom apartment, sea view, to the sea 300 meters. …
$205,425
Apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/4
$104,506
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
