Lands for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

Plot of land in Kavac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
For sale is an urbanized plot of 1000 m2 located in Kavač, Kotor municipality. The plot is f…
€115,000
Plot of land in Kavac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
An urbanized plot with an area of 4,163 m2 is for sale, located in the town of Kavač, munici…
€550,000
Plot of land in Kavac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
Area 351 m²
NUM 5645 2 plots for sale in Kotor, Kavac. The area of the first lot is 351m2, the area o…
€360,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot of land with an old stone house in Prcanj, a village with a rich history of the Bay of …
€2,10M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
Urbanised Land For Sale in Prcanj, Kotor Bay for construction of villas   Total La…
€633,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Muo, Montenegro
Plot of land
Muo, Montenegro
For sale urbanized plot Muo on the second line. The total area of the plot is 1170 sq. me…
€320,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Trojica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Trojica, Montenegro
€800,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kavac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
Area 1 019 m²
House for renovation with views of the Tivat Bay, in the settlement of Kavač, Kotor.This hou…
€200,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
Area 2 171 m²
NUM 4794 Two plots of land are for sale near the city of Kotor, more precisely in the to…
€570,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kavac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
Area 4 400 m²
NUM 3492 Land for sale in Kavč, near the city of Kotor with UTU conditions. The tot…
€145,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Muo, Montenegro
Plot of land
Muo, Montenegro
Object code - 1.26.15.10582 Land for sale - Kotor, Muo  1632 m2  1.500.000 Euro  ( is a UNES…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Trojica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Trojica, Montenegro
Area 7 627 m²
Property for sale in Montenegro - Big plot for sale in the village of Kavac, near Kotor, Mo…
€376,312
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kavac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
Landplot situated in Kavac, with fantastic view to the sea. It is urbanized and there is a c…
€935,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kavac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
Area 2 600 m²
Urbanized landplot situated in the outskirts of Kavac with fantastic sea-view. Plot is situa…
€130,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
€180,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
Area 249 m²
Urbanized plot in Prchan, area 249 m2 It is allowed to build a three-storey villa with a res…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Trojica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Trojica, Montenegro
A plot of land in the village of Kawach, near the city of Kotor, is for sale. The area of th…
€1,05M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Prcanj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
The plot of land for construction is located in Prchan. The total area of the plot is 653 …
€205,000
Leave a request
