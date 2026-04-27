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Long-term villas rentals in Podgorica, Montenegro

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30 properties total found
5 bedroom villa in Miloja Pavlovica, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Miloja Pavlovica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
In a mixed-use residential and commercial building, a new, fully furnished 180 m² duplex apa…
$2,318
per month
VAT
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
A fully furnished three-bedroom house with a fenced yard and private parking is available fo…
$1,391
per month
VAT
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
A spacious and functional family house is available for rent at the very beginning of Donja …
$1,738
per month
VAT
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
A spacious 100 m² house is available for rent in Zagorić, ideal for a family. Rental details…
$1,043
per month
VAT
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in 11, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
11, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A spacious three-bedroom house for rent in Podgorica, located on Dalmatinska Street in a qui…
$1
per month
VAT
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in 11, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
11, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A spacious three-bedroom house for rent in Podgorica, located on Dalmatinska Street in a qui…
$1
per month
VAT
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Fully furnished house floor with a separate entrance located in Tološi, Podgorica.The proper…
$811
per month
VAT
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Spasoja Raspopovica, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Spasoja Raspopovica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
A fully furnished house of 200 m² is available for rent, located in a quiet area of Stari Ae…
$1,391
per month
VAT
Leave a request
6 bedroom villa in Miloja Pavlovica, Montenegro
6 bedroom villa
Miloja Pavlovica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
🏡 Spacious Fully Furnished House with 1600 m² Yard in Gornja Gorica, Podgorica – For Rent 📌 …
$2,309
per month
VAT
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in 82, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
82, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A 160 m² house is available for rent, located on Dalmatinska Street in a quiet residential a…
$2,897
per month
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Miloja Pavlovica, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Miloja Pavlovica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A luxury modern villa for rent in Podgorica, offering high-end design, advanced smart-home s…
$4,635
per month
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Miloja Pavlovica, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Miloja Pavlovica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Modern high-quality villa of approx. 225 m² in the residential area of Gornja Gorica, just 1…
$4,635
per month
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Podgorica, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
A spacious and fully equipped four-bedroom house is available for rent in Podgorica. The pro…
$2,086
per month
VAT
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Miloja Pavlovica, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Miloja Pavlovica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
In a mixed-use residential and commercial building, a new, fully furnished 180 m² duplex apa…
$2,318
per month
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in 28, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
28, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
$1
per month
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in R 23, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
R 23, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Located in the desirable Vranjske Njive neighborhood, this beautiful property offers 175 m² …
$2,897
per month
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Kosmajska, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Kosmajska, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
A prestigious two-level luxury villa available for rent in the peaceful residential area of …
$5,184
per month
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in R 23, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
R 23, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Located in the desirable Vranjske Njive neighborhood, this beautiful property offers 175 m² …
$2,897
per month
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in 28, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
28, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
$1
per month
VAT
Leave a request
6 bedroom villa in Podgorica, Montenegro
6 bedroom villa
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Location: Iva Andrića Street, Zagorica, near Gorica Park Forest, 1.5 km from the city center…
$2,665
per month
VAT
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
A spacious 100 m² house is available for rent in Zagorić, ideal for a family. Rental details…
$1,043
per month
VAT
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Fully furnished house floor with a separate entrance located in Tološi, Podgorica.The proper…
$811
per month
VAT
Leave a request
6 bedroom villa in Podgorica, Montenegro
6 bedroom villa
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Location: Iva Andrića Street, Zagorica, near Gorica Park Forest, 1.5 km from the city center…
$2,665
per month
VAT
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in 82, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
82, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A 160 m² house is available for rent, located on Dalmatinska Street in a quiet residential a…
$2,897
per month
VAT
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
A spacious and functional family house is available for rent at the very beginning of Donja …
$1,738
per month
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Miloja Pavlovica, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Miloja Pavlovica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A luxury modern villa for rent in Podgorica, offering high-end design, advanced smart-home s…
$4,635
per month
VAT
Leave a request
3 bedroom villa in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
A fully furnished three-bedroom house with a fenced yard and private parking is available fo…
$1,391
per month
VAT
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Spasoja Raspopovica, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Spasoja Raspopovica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
A fully furnished house of 200 m² is available for rent, located in a quiet area of Stari Ae…
$1,391
per month
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Podgorica, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
A spacious and fully equipped four-bedroom house is available for rent in Podgorica. The pro…
$2,086
per month
VAT
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Miloja Pavlovica, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Miloja Pavlovica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Modern high-quality villa of approx. 225 m² in the residential area of Gornja Gorica, just 1…
$4,635
per month
VAT
Leave a request
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