Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Podgorica, Montenegro

Condo Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Podgorica, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/4
For lovers of the urban rhythm of life, we present a number of apartments in the city of Pod…
Price on request
Leave a request
Condo in Podgorica, Montenegro
Condo
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/7
Comfortable living with style is what Lumen Homes Residential Complex offers you in a quiet …
$118,268
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Podgorica, Montenegro

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go