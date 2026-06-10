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apartments for sale in Pinicici, Montenegro

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pincici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Pincici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 7/10
LOCATION Located in Bar, this apartment is 800m from the city center and just 500m from t…
$172,624
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