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Residential properties for sale in Pinicici, Montenegro

1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Pincici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Pincici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
LOCATION Situated in the peaceful surroundings of Bar Municipality, this property offers …
$252,429
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Properties features in Pinicici, Montenegro

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