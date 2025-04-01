Cottage Kuća 560 m² na Prodaju – Novo Selo, Danilovgrad

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Na prodaju unikatna Villa na svega 14km od centra Podgorice, 300m od magistralnog puta Podgorica - Nikšić.Nudimo velelepni objekat 560m2 na II etaže, koji se nalazi na placu od 9.000m2. Kuća je ograđena betonskim zidom visine 2m. Objekat posjeduje bazen 10x12m , garažni prostor 60m2 , podrumski prostor, tri ulaza sa elektronskim kapijama, kompletan video nadzor kao i sistem rasvjete na cjelokupnoj ogradi sa svetiljkama na svakih par metara.U prizemlju površine 280m2 nalaze se dva velika dnevna boravka, kancelarija, vešeraj i dva kupatila i kuhinja.Na spratu površine 280m2 nalaze se četiri sobe sa kupatilima, plus jedna soba i teretana. Ostalo su pomocni objekti.Objekat se može koristti za više najmena, od diplomatskog predstavništva ( ambasade), rezidencionalne vile.....
Location on the map
Novo Selo, Montenegro
