Cottage Kuća 560 m² na Prodaju – Novo Selo, Danilovgrad

Novo Selo, Montenegro
$1,53M
7
ID: 28397
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Danilovgrad Municipality
  • Village
    Novo Selo

About the complex

Na prodaju unikatna Villa na svega 14km od centra Podgorice, 300m od magistralnog puta Podgorica - Nikšić.Nudimo velelepni objekat 560m2 na II etaže, koji se nalazi na placu od 9.000m2. Kuća je ograđena betonskim zidom visine 2m. Objekat posjeduje bazen 10x12m , garažni prostor 60m2 , podrumski prostor, tri ulaza sa elektronskim kapijama, kompletan video nadzor kao i sistem rasvjete na cjelokupnoj ogradi sa svetiljkama na svakih par metara.U prizemlju površine 280m2 nalaze se dva velika dnevna boravka, kancelarija, vešeraj i dva kupatila i kuhinja.Na spratu površine 280m2 nalaze se četiri sobe sa kupatilima, plus jedna soba i teretana. Ostalo su pomocni objekti.Objekat se može koristti za više najmena, od diplomatskog predstavništva ( ambasade), rezidencionalne vile.....

Location on the map

Novo Selo, Montenegro

