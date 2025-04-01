  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje

Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje

3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$181,910
;
7
ID: 28515
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

About the complex

Prodaje se kuća na Obzovici, površine 200m², smještena na nadmorskoj visini od 820m. Nalazi se na mirnoj lokaciji, na 19 minuta vožnje od Budve i 10 minuta od Cetinja. Struktura: prizemlje i dva sprata, dnevni boravak sa kaminom, kuhinja, tri spavaće sobe, dva kupatila i terasa. Kuća pruža prelijep pogled na netaknutu prirodu. Do nje vodi asfaltirani put, a u neposrednoj blizini nalaze se izvor i guvno. Idealna je za miran porodični život ili odmor u prirodi.

Location on the map

3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$181,910
