Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 300 m² na Prodaju – Kokoti, Podgorica

Izdaje se funkcionalan i moderno opremljen magacinski prostor površine 300 m², smješten u naselju Kokoti. Objekat je tvrde gradnje sa odličnom toplotnom i zvučnom izolacijom, idealan za različite vrste skladišnih ili proizvodnih djelatnosti.
Karakteristike objekta:
Površina: 300 m²
Visina plafona: 7,20 metara
Dvoje velikih garažnih vrata – pogodna za kamione i laka manipulacija robom
Industrijske utičnice – prilagođene za zahtjevniju opremu
Veliki stakleni otvori – obilje prirodnog svjetla tokom dana
Tvrda gradnja i kvalitetna izolacija – optimalni uslovi tokom cijele godineDodatne pogodnosti:
9 ograđenih parking mjesta u sklopu objekta
Laka dostupnost i dobra povezanost sa glavnim saobraćajnicama
Cijena: 2.300 € mjesečno.
Magacin je odmah useljiv i predstavlja idealno rješenje za firme koje traže bezbjedan, praktičan i reprezentativan prostor.
Podgorica, Montenegro
Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Grocery stores
