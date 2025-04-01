  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 300 m² na Prodaju – Kokoti, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
;
1
ID: 28410
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se funkcionalan i moderno opremljen magacinski prostor površine 300 m², smješten u naselju Kokoti. Objekat je tvrde gradnje sa odličnom toplotnom i zvučnom izolacijom, idealan za različite vrste skladišnih ili proizvodnih djelatnosti. Karakteristike objekta: Površina: 300 m² Visina plafona: 7,20 metara Dvoje velikih garažnih vrata – pogodna za kamione i laka manipulacija robom Industrijske utičnice – prilagođene za zahtjevniju opremu Veliki stakleni otvori – obilje prirodnog svjetla tokom dana Tvrda gradnja i kvalitetna izolacija – optimalni uslovi tokom cijele godineDodatne pogodnosti: 9 ograđenih parking mjesta u sklopu objekta Laka dostupnost i dobra povezanost sa glavnim saobraćajnicama   Cijena: 2.300 € mjesečno.   Magacin je odmah useljiv i predstavlja idealno rješenje za firme koje traže bezbjedan, praktičan i reprezentativan prostor.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Grocery stores

