Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 95 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,347
;
5
ID: 28430
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se poslovni prostor sa invetarom za kafic!Prostor je ukupne kvadrature 95m2 i nalazi se na jednoj od najtrazenijih lokacija u Podgorici.

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 95 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,347
