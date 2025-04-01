  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 160 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica

Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 160 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$2,582
ID: 28201
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se poslovni prostor na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici! Okružen buticima, kancelarijama i poslovnim sadržajima, predstavlja idealno mjesto za vaš biznis.🔹 Prostor se prostire na 3 nivoa i kompletno je opremljen modernim kancelarijskim namještajem.🔹 Raspored: više odvojenih prostorija – open-space zone + manje kancelarije.🔹 Posjeduje kuhinju i dva toaleta.🔹 Na raspolaganju su dva parking mjesta sa rampom.📅 Minimalni zakup: 12 mjeseci

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 160 m² na Izdavanje – Capital Plaza, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
$2,582
