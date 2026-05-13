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  2. Montenegro
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  6. Mountain view

Monthly rent of mountain view villas in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

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5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This is a traditional old stone villa for recreation with 3 bedrooms for 6-8 people. The vil…
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Jadranska, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Jadranska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The villa is located in an excellent location on a quiet road leading to a mountain 200 m fr…
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in , Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
This luxurious spacious villa is located on a quiet road just 300 m from the sea and the bea…
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
This luxurious villa overlooking the promenade with 4 bedrooms for 8-10 people has an open l…
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
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3 bedroom villa in M 1, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
M 1, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This elegant and luxurious villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms is located on an area of 20…
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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