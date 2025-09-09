Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolašin Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Condo
  6. Garage

Condos with garage for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Drpe, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Drpe, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$369,466
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go