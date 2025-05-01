Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Provodina, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Provodina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
A 2 bedroom sea view duplex is for sale with fantastic views over Herceg Novi, the bay and s…
$373,824
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Provodina, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Provodina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
A 3 bedroom hilltop duplex is for sale with fantastic views over Herceg Novi, the bay and su…
$389,304
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go