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Cottages in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

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3 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
$275,124
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful house by the sea in Montenegro!✨ Space, comfort and privacy in the picturesque vil…
$1,57M
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Baošići, Montenegro
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Продаем дом в Черногории на первой линии для инвестиций или личного использования. Дом яв…
$513,649
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