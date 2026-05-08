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Long-term restaurants rentals in Dobrota, Montenegro

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Restaurant 500 m² in Dobrota, Montenegro
Restaurant 500 m²
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 500 m²
Floor 3
A completely furnished hotel in Kotor is for sale, in the attractive settlement of Dobrota, …
$7,268
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
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