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Residential properties for sale in Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Denjasi Cesminovo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/5
LOCATION The apartment is in Budva, 6.5 km from the city center and about 10 minutes from t…
$207,869
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