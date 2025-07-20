Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Chalets for Sale in Montenegro

Chalet 1 bedroom in Virak, Montenegro
Chalet 1 bedroom
Virak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 2
A cute wood house on 2 levels, total area of 47m2 with a terrace. The house is located in th…
$59,706
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Drpe, Montenegro
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Drpe, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
From: €650,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Montenegro’s breath…
$719,097
Chalet 1 bedroom in Drpe, Montenegro
Chalet 1 bedroom
Drpe, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
1.5 Bedroom (with loft space) From: €350,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in th…
$387,206
TekceTekce
Chalet in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 207 m²
THREE LEVEL APARTMENT IN KOLASIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.For sale is a three-level …
$1,00M
Chalet in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 127 m²
DUPLEX APARTMENT IN KOLASIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.For sale is a duplex apartment …
$687,267
Chalet in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 73 m²
LUXURY CHALETS IN KOLASINA, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Duplex Loft is for sale in a p…
$381,570
