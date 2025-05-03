Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Cetinje
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Cetinje, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
7 bedroom house in Cetinje, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Cetinje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Residential complex with 7 houses for sale, Cetinje, Montenegro.This ethnic village contains…
$2,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cetinje, Montenegro

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go