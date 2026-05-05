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Seaview Studios for sale in Budva, Montenegro

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Studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 2
Spacious studio apartment with sea views in the residence "Montenegrina", Budva 🌅ID-543📐 Are…
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Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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