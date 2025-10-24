Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Budva, Montenegro

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4/4
$69,626
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Best Adriatic Property
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go