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Short-term rental seaview flats and apartments in Budva, Montenegro

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 9
A modern one-bedroom apartment is available for rent in the attractive location of Dubovica.…
$174
per night
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Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

with Mountain view
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