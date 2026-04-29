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Short-term rental flats and apartments with mountain view in Budva, Montenegro

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
This modern one-bedroom apartment is available for short-term rent from July to mid-Septembe…
$221
per night
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1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 9
A modern one-bedroom apartment is available for rent in the attractive location of Dubovica.…
$174
per night
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Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

with Sea view
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