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Monthly rent of seaview studios in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Budva
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Properties for rent, Montenegro, Sveti Stefan.A modernly equipped studio apartment with an a…
$527
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
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Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garden
with Mountain view
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