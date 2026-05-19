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  2. Montenegro
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  5. Restaurant
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview restaurants in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Restaurant 123 m² in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Restaurant 123 m²
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 123 m²
A fully equipped commercial space/restaurant of 123 m² is available for rent, located in an …
$7,033
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
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Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Mountain view
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