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Multi-level apartments with garage for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Budva
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1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Becici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
🔥 BECICI — 350 m to the sea! 🔥 Duplex 52 m² — two levels, sea, air, thrill! ID-587 1 bedro…
$132,448
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Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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