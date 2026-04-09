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Business for sale in Bijela, Montenegro

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2 properties total found
Established business 790 m² in Bijela, Montenegro
Established business 790 m²
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
Area 790 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel for sale just 50 meters from the sea in Biel, Herceg Novi. The area of the hotel is 79…
$2,84M
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Established business 350 m² in Bijela, Montenegro
Established business 350 m²
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
The hotel is located in the Bay of Kotor in Bijela, just 3 minutes from the sea. Tivat Airpo…
$672,137
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