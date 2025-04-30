Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Townhouses for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
A townhouse in the center of the Bar. Fully ready to move in. Furniture and repairs.  2 f…
$295,161
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1933 For Sale: Townhouse in a Club Complex, City of Bar.   Townhouse Area: 132 m…
$207,360
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Townhouse structure: 1st floor: Kitchen-living room, 1 bathroom, hallway, open terrace with …
$238,543
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
